Police: Man caught in Texas trying to resell trading cards stolen in Troy, Illinois

After the burglary at Realms of Gaming, the Troy Police Department used license-plate reader cameras that were recently installed in the city to help identify the suspect's car.

Shownes said at least five other stores in the country had similar break-ins recently. The man seen on video surveillance in the other burglaries was wearing clothing similar to what Garrison wore in Troy, Shownes said.

The thief was on camera in at least burglary using a hammer to break the display cases; the thief's blood was left behind.

Detectives recovered several of the items stolen from Realms of Gaming and other stores, and police are trying to find more.

Sam Bozarth, store manager and co-owner of Realms of Gaming, said the thief took Magic: The Gathering cards ranging from $5 to upward of $500 apiece. Bozarth told the Post-Dispatch that the value of the stolen merchandise was about $100,000. One Pokémon card that was stolen had a crease in it, but the shop was still asking $400.

After the Troy burglary, area police said they believed the same burglar had broken at least two stores in St. Louis County: Game Nite, 8380 Watson Road in Marlborough; and Yeti Gaming, 8920 Watson Road in Crestwood.