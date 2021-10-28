Police: Man caught in Texas trying to resell trading cards stolen in Troy, Illinois

TROY, Ill. — Police say a man has been caught in Texas trying to resell thousands of dollars worth of trading cards stolen from shops in the midwest, including at three least shops in the bistate region of St. Louis.
Troy police Chief Brent Shownes on Thursday identified the man as Nicholas Garrison, 23, of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Shownes said the Madison County State's Attorney's office charged Garrison with burglary, theft over $10,000 and criminal damage to property over $10,000.
"He was trying to get rid of it in other gaming stores in Texas," Shownes said.
Garrison is accused of stealing cards called Magic: The Gathering, which combines trading cards with a strategy game. Pokémon cards also were taken.
Shownes said police cracked the case after detectives called around to various gaming stores to see if any of the stolen merchandise had surfaced. Departments that helped include Crestwood, St. Louis County; Tulsa, Oklahoma; McPherson, Kansas; Great Bend, Kansas; Van Alstyne, Texas; and Bedford, Texas, Shownes said.
"It was a lot of work," Shownes said. "Everyone worked together."
Garrison was arrested last Friday in Bedford, Texas. He is awaiting extradition to Illinois. The charges stem from the burglary Oct. 11 at Realms of Gaming, at 300 Edwardsville Road in Troy.
After the burglary at Realms of Gaming, the Troy Police Department used license-plate reader cameras that were recently installed in the city to help identify the suspect's car.
Shownes said at least five other stores in the country had similar break-ins recently. The man seen on video surveillance in the other burglaries was wearing clothing similar to what Garrison wore in Troy, Shownes said.
The thief was on camera in at least burglary using a hammer to break the display cases; the thief's blood was left behind.
Detectives recovered several of the items stolen from Realms of Gaming and other stores, and police are trying to find more.
Sam Bozarth, store manager and co-owner of Realms of Gaming, said the thief took Magic: The Gathering cards ranging from $5 to upward of $500 apiece. Bozarth told the Post-Dispatch that the value of the stolen merchandise was about $100,000. One Pokémon card that was stolen had a crease in it, but the shop was still asking $400.
After the Troy burglary, area police said they believed the same burglar had broken at least two stores in St. Louis County: Game Nite, 8380 Watson Road in Marlborough; and Yeti Gaming, 8920 Watson Road in Crestwood.
Last Friday, Crestwood police confirmed that detectives were looking at a "person of interest" arrested in another state. Police said they were waiting on lab results and had no additional information to report.