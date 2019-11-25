BALLWIN — A man who called a Ballwin woman claiming to be her injured son tricked her into sending $55,000 in cash through the mail, police said.
The woman, who police described as elderly, told Ballwin police Friday that the man called her saying he was in trouble with police.
He told her he was in jail after driving drunk and causing a fatal crash in Pennsylvania, Ballwin police spokesman Mike Burgoyne said. The man told her he didn't sound like her son because he injured his mouth in the wreck, he said.
Over a few payments, the woman sent the man $55,000 in cash before discovering the ruse.
Ballwin police are trying to find the man, and gave advice to avoid similar scams, including:
- Don't trust caller ID. Scammers are able to disguise their phone numbers to look like those of actual institutions like police stations or the IRS.
- No legitimate law enforcement, business or government institution will demand payment in cash or gift cards.
- Don't rush into paying. Even if the caller demands urgency, take time to call law enforcement or other family members to verify.
- If you think you've been scammed, call your local law enforcement agency for assistance.