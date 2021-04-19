Police: Man dead after altercation in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was shot dead Monday after an altercation in unincorporated north St. Louis County, police say.
Police found the man, not yet identified, shot just before 4:30 p.m. in the 10800 block of Hallstead Drive.
The man died at a hospital.
The suspect and victim knew each other, police said, but the suspect is not in custody.
From staff reports
