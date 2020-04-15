You are the owner of this article.
Police: Man dead after being shot in Walnut Park East neighborhood
Police: Man dead after being shot in Walnut Park East neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man is dead after being shot several times in the Walnut Park East neighborhood Wednesday, police say. 

The shooting happened near the intersection of Harney and Genevieve avenues shortly before 5 p.m.

Police say they found the man shot while responding to a shooting call. The man later died at a local hospital. 

The man has not been identified by police, but they said he was in his 30s. 

Wednesday's shooting marks at least four homicides in St. Louis over the past 24 hours.

The homicides include a teenage girl who was shot and killed in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, a 19-year-old man who died at a hospital after being shot in the Marine Villa neighborhood, and a fatal hit and run in Dutchtown

