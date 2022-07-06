 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Man dead after shooting in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS— A man was fatally shot Wednesday in south St. Louis, police say. 

The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Pestalozzi Street and Gravois Avenue. 

Police have not yet identified the man. 

