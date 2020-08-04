Police: Man dies in St. Louis County after accidentally shooting himself

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A preliminary investigation determined that a man found with a gunshot wound Monday accidentally discharged a handgun and fatally shot himself, authorities said.
Officers found the man, believed to be about 27 years old, shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Broadlawns Lane in unincorporated St. Louis County, police said.
Officers administered first aid but the man died at the scene. A handgun was found nearby.
Police did not identify the victim.
