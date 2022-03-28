 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot in hospital parking lot in Creve Coeur

CREVE COEUR — A man fatally shot himself Monday evening inside a vehicle parked at Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur, police said.

Creve Coeur police received a call about 5:30 p.m. that a man in "emotional distress" was by himself with a gun in a vehicle in the parking lot at the Mercy Hospital emergency room. 

Officers set up a perimeter around the man's vehicle and attempted to talk with him, but the man shot himself, police said in a statement. Authorities took him inside the hospital, where he died.

Police remained on the scene for several hours and were continuing to investigate. No other details, including the man's identity, were released.

