Police: Man drowns during family gathering at Jefferson County park

UPDATED at 8 p.m. Friday with more information.

BYRNES MILL — A man drowned Friday afternoon in the Big River at Byrnes Mill City Park, authorities said.

A family of about six was swimming at the park Friday afternoon when one person, a man in his 50s, got caught in the river current, said Byrnes Mill Police Chief Frank Selvaggio.

A second family member was rescued by authorities after he tried to save the other man, his fiancée's brother. Authorities did not know the condition of that man, also in his 50s, but Selvaggio said he was able to walk to an ambulance.

The body of the man who drowned was pulled from the river soon after the other man was rescued. Neither man has been identified.

The drowning call came in just after 3:30 p.m., said High Ridge Fire Protection District Capt. John Barton.

The Metro West Fire Protection District diving team and Cedar Hill Fire Protection District assisted at the scene.

