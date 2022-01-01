 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Man fatally shot another after argument over who had faster vehicle
0 comments

Police: Man fatally shot another after argument over who had faster vehicle

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OVERLAND — St. Louis County prosecutors on Saturday charged a 23-year-old man with killing another after an argument over who had the faster vehicle. 

Police said Deonte M. Robinson, 23, was arguing with Sean Waldon on Friday at a home near the 9400 block of Miriam Avenue when the fight turned physical. 

Deonte Robinson

Deonte Robinson (Credit: St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney)

Waldon tried to get into a car to leave with his family when Robinson shot him, police wrote in court documents. 

Robinson was not in custody Saturday afternoon. He faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. 

A judge set bail at $1 million cash. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Louis health officials warn of 'astounding' spike in COVID cases, hospitalizations

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News