Police: Man fatally shot another after argument over who had faster vehicle

OVERLAND — St. Louis County prosecutors on Saturday charged a 23-year-old man with killing another after an argument over who had the faster vehicle.

Police said Deonte M. Robinson, 23, was arguing with Sean Waldon on Friday at a home near the 9400 block of Miriam Avenue when the fight turned physical.

Waldon tried to get into a car to leave with his family when Robinson shot him, police wrote in court documents.

Robinson was not in custody Saturday afternoon. He faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

A judge set bail at $1 million cash.