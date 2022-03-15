Police: Man found dead in north St. Louis County hotel room

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police are investigating after a man was found dead Tuesday afternoon in a hotel room in north St. Louis County.

Officers from St. Louis County's North County Precinct responded to a call for a "sudden death" at 2:20 p.m. in a hotel room at the Budget Inn in the 1400 block of Dunn Road, police said in a statement. The hotel is in an unincorporated part of St. Louis County.

An adult man was found dead, St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus said. The death is being investigated as a homicide; no additional details, including how the man died, were released.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call county investigators at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.