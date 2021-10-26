 Skip to main content
Police: Man found dead, shot multiple times north of Jennings
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Homicide detectives were investigating after a man was found dead Tuesday afternoon in north St. Louis County. 

Officers responded to a report of shots fired that originated with the ShotSpotter system about 4:45 p.m. near the 2000 block of Wilbert Drive, in an unincorporated part of the county near Jennings.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times, police said. The man, who remained unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police asked anyone with information on the incident to call investigators at 636-529-8210. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).​

