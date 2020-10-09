 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Man found shot dead inside car in Jennings
0 comments

Police: Man found shot dead inside car in Jennings

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

JENNINGS — A man was found shot dead inside a car in Jennings Friday, county police said.

The man is 33, but police have not yet released his name. He was found just after noon in the driver's seat of a vehicle at Minnie Avenue and Wilborn Drive.

He died after being taken to a hospital, police said.

Early indications are that he was shot at Wilborn Drive and Emma Avenue, then the vehicle continued until it hit another vehicle. 

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at at 636-529-8210. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports