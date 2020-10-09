Police: Man found shot dead inside car in Jennings

JENNINGS — A man was found shot dead inside a car in Jennings Friday, county police said.

The man is 33, but police have not yet released his name. He was found just after noon in the driver's seat of a vehicle at Minnie Avenue and Wilborn Drive.

He died after being taken to a hospital, police said.

Early indications are that he was shot at Wilborn Drive and Emma Avenue, then the vehicle continued until it hit another vehicle.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at at 636-529-8210.