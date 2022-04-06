Police: Man injured woman, killed himself in double shooting in Forest Park Southeast neighborhood

UPDATED at 3:40 p.m. with additional details

ST. LOUIS — A man injured a 39-year-old woman and then killed himself Wednesday morning in a double shooting in the city's Forest Park Southeast neighborhood, police said.

Officers were called to the 4200 block of Race Course Avenue about 9:10 a.m., just off South Vandeventer Avenue.

Investigators said their preliminary findings indicated the man and woman were in a romantic relationship and had been arguing inside a residence.

The man shot the woman in the arm with a handgun, police said. He became distraught over shooting the woman, "due to current legal issues," and shot himself in the head, police wrote.

Investigators said they were able to determine the series of events through information from witnesses.

The man's identity and age had not been released as of Tuesday afternoon. They did not identify the woman, who is 39 years old.

St. Louis homicide detectives are handling the case. Police were seen handcuffing a man on the sidewalk during the investigation, but it wasn't immediately clear his connection to the shooting.

This is the second double shooting in the area since Sunday night. Wednesday's scene is about four blocks from where a woman was killed and a man was injured Sunday.

Shakena Williams, 42, died after being shot about 10:20 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Manchester Avenue, near Kentucky Avenue, in The Grove area.

The Grove is an entertainment district stretching nearly a mile along Manchester Avenue between Kingshighway and Vandeventer Avenue.

Williams ran for help to a nearby QuikTrip, at 904 South Vandeventer Avenue. Paramedics took Williams to the hospital where she died of her injuries.

The suspected gunman is a 40-year-old man who also was shot. Police said he was critically hurt and was taken to a hospital before officers arrived. Police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell on Wednesday said there was no update in Williams' killing. She said the man hasn't been charged in the case.

Williams' killing was the first homicide of the year in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood, according to St. Louis police.

Robert Cohen and Dana Rieck of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.