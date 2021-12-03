 Skip to main content
Police: Man killed after exchanging gunfire with St. Louis police in apartment near Forest Park
ST. LOUIS — A man died Friday morning after exchanging gunfire with police in an apartment building in the city's DeBaliviere Place neighborhood.

St. Louis police Chief John Hayden said officers received a call of shots fired around 10 a.m. at the apartment building, 245 Union Boulevard.

Multiple officers went to the fourth floor and found ballistic evidence in the hallway pointing them to a single apartment. They then breached the door with the help of firefighters and found a man, alone, holding a gun.

Officers ordered the man to drop his weapon, exchanged gunfire and left the area to wait for backup, Hayden said.

Police later determined the man had died. He was roughly 39 years old, Hayden said. Police have not released his identity.

Hayden said police recovered an AR-15 rifle and a pistol from the scene. It is unclear what weapon the man was holding when he was killed.

No officers were injured in the incident. 

A third-floor apartment resident, Chandler Rogers, was working around 10:45 a.m. when he heard roughly 10 gunshots in the apartment above him.

Police then came to the area and evacuated his floor, he said. Hayden said the fifth floor was also evacuated.

"I've lived in this building since 2017 and never had anything like this," he said.

The apartment building, named Westmoreland, is part of the 275 on the Park complex. It sits just north of Forest Park and Lindell Boulevard and just west of the Central West End neighborhood.

A man was shot and killed Friday morning after exchanging gunfire with police at an apartment complex in the city's DeBaliviere Place neighborhood. St. Louis police Chief John Hayden said officers received a call of shots fired around 10 a.m. at the apartment building, 245 Union Boulevard. Video by Katie Kull.

This story has been updated to clarify that the man died after exchanging gunfire with police, but police have not released a cause of death.

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

