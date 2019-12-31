Police: Man killed in O'Fallon neighborhood of St. Louis shot several times

ST. LOUIS — A man who died in a shooting in the O'Fallon neighborhood of St. Louis was found by officers in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said Tuesday.

Authorities identified the man as 46-year-old Brian Hawkins, who lived in the 900 block of North Kingshighway Boulevard.

Police responded about 5:30 p.m. Monday to the shooting in the 2000 block of East Alice Avenue and found Hawkins. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating and police are encouraging anyone with information to call 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.