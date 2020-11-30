Police: Man robs, sexually assaults two women in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two women told police that a man they knew demanded their property at gunpoint then sexually assaulted them early Monday at a home in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. The man was arrested at the scene.

Police responded about 3 a.m. to a call for a "holdup" in the 4300 block of South Compton Avenue. There they met with two women who said they picked up the suspect, a 38-year-old acquaintance, and went to one of his friend's houses.

While at the house, the man accused the women of stealing money from him and then allegedly pointed a gun at the women, demanding their property. The women say he then sexually assaulted them.

The women's property and a gun were recovered at the scene, police say.

