Police: Man shot and killed in St. Louis Place neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot in the St. Louis Place neighborhood early Friday evening, police said.
The shooting was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of North 21st Street, police said.
When officers arrived to the north St. Louis neighborhood, they found a man in his 30s who was unresponsive. He had not yet been identified.
This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today