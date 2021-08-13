Police: Man shot and killed in St. Louis Place neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot in the St. Louis Place neighborhood early Friday evening, police said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of North 21st Street, police said.

When officers arrived to the north St. Louis neighborhood, they found a man in his 30s who was unresponsive. He had not yet been identified.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

