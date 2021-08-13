 Skip to main content
Police: Man shot and killed in St. Louis Place neighborhood
Homicide in the 2900 block of North 21st Street in St. Louis

A St. Louis police officer puts up crime scene tape near the scene of a fatal shooting in the 2900 block of North 21st Street in St. Louis on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. The shooting happened along the edge St. Louis Place Park about 60 yards from the playground. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot in the St. Louis Place neighborhood early Friday evening, police said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of North 21st Street, police said.

When officers arrived to the north St. Louis neighborhood, they found a man in his 30s who was unresponsive. He had not yet been identified.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

