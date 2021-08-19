Police: Man shot and killed north of downtown

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot near North 13th Street and Cass Avenue on Thursday, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 4 p.m. and found a man who was dead and had been shot multiple times at the location on the border of the Carr Square neighborhood just north of downtown, police said.

The shooter was known and remained at the location, police said.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it is released.

