Police: Man steals ambulance in Jefferson County, leads police on chase in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 48-year-old man on Monday morning stole a Crystal City ambulance and led St. Louis officers on a chase through the city before being arrested, police said.

The man stole the emergency vehicle and drove it to St. Louis around 9:30 a.m., when officers spotted it at South Jefferson and Chouteau avenues.

Officers turned on their sirens and lights but the ambulance drove away, police said, intentionally striking a police car in the process.

Officers said they then chased the ambulance throughout District 3, which includes neighborhoods such as Lafayette Square, Benton Park and Tower Grove East.

The ambulance crashed into a car in the 4500 block of South Broadway, but when officers got out of their car, the driver reversed the ambulance into another police vehicle and drove off again.

Officers then canceled their pursuit.

The Missouri Highway Patrol vehicle later set up spike strips, and St. Louis police arrested the man at South Broadway and East Schirmer Street after shocking him with a Taser gun.

He was taken to a hospital, police said. The Post-Dispatch is not naming him because he had not been charged as of Monday afternoon.

Crystal City is just east of Festus in Jefferson County.