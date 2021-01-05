Police: Man threatened to 'shoot up' North County church after mask dispute

JENNINGS — A St. Louis man threatened to shoot up a north St. Louis County church where he worked after being asked to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to charging documents obtained Tuesday.

After 29-year-old Timothy Taylor was asked to put on a mask, he threatened to "pop" one person at Radiant Life in Christ Church in Jennings, according to a police affidavit. He then threatened to "shoot up the whole church" before pointing his fingers like a gun and making shooting sounds as he exited the building Dec. 6. He was fired that day.

Afterward, he repeatedly returned to the church parking lot and sent threatening text messages to a person connected to the church, as well as the person's family, according to the affidavit. The person received a restraining order against Taylor.

Taylor, of the 4100 block of West Lee Avenue in St. Louis, was arrested Dec. 20 by St. Louis County police across the street from the church with three loaded guns in his possession, the affidavit said.

He was charged with two felonies: first-degree making a terrorist threat and first-degree stalking.

His bond was set at $50,000, cash only, with the condition that he not go within 1,000 feet of the church, not contact the victim and stay away from guns.

Taylor remained in custody Tuesday. His attorney could not be reached for comment.

