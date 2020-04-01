Police: Missouri man coughed on customers, scrawled COVID on cooler door

Police have arrested a man who authorities say coughed on customers and wrote COVID on a cooler door in the town of Cuba, Missouri.

John Swaller, 33, was charged Tuesday with second-degree making a terrorist threat in Crawford County. Police said he left the store Tuesday before officers arrived but was taken into custody later. He is jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Department said an employee at a Dollar Tree store called police because the man had been "purposely coughing toward other customers." The man also breathed on a cooler and used his finger to write the word COVID on the inside of the cooler, police said.

COVID-19 is the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The store was closed and sanitized. Cuba is about 80 miles southwest of St. Louis along Interstate 44.

Swaller's father said his son doesn't have COVID-19. "He's healthy as a horse," the father told the Post-Dispatch on Wednesday. When told about the allegations, the father said, "That's a big lie."

He declined to say more and asked not to be identified.

Cuba police Chief Doug Shelton said investigators don't know if John Swaller has the coronavirus, but cautious officers used protective gear when they transported him to jail.

"I feel that it worries a lot of the residents of Cuba," the chief said Wednesday. "It has angered a lot of people."

Making a terrorist threat in the second degree is a felony in Missouri. Statutes say someone commits the crime when he or she "recklessly disregards the risk of causing the evacuation, quarantine or closure of any portion of a building" and "causes a false belief or fear that an incident has occurred or that a condition exists involving danger to life."