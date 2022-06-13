Police: Motorcyclist who shot cars, custard stand arrested after high-speed chase in St. Louis County

ELLISVILLE — Police arrested a motorcyclist Sunday night on suspicion of firing gunshots as he rode along Manchester Road, shooting a custard stand and two cars in Ellisville and a third car in Wildwood.

No injuries were reported.

Dispatchers described the gunman as riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle "with high handle bars," heading west on Manchester Road, with a beard, no helmet and wearing a backpack.

A trooper with the Missouri Highway Patrol who was chasing the motorcyclist said he held a handgun in his left hand and "was aiming it high in the air," then later pointed it at police and oncoming motorists. The gun looked to be Intratec TEC-9 or some kind of semiautomatic pistol, the trooper said.

Police arrested the man following a pursuit in the Pacific and Eureka areas -- at speeds of 80 to 90 mph -- that ended when the motorcycle ran off Interstate 44 into a grassy area. Ellisville police call it a first-degree assault case and said detectives plan to seek charges.

Arrest records indicate the suspect is a man in his early 50s from Jefferson County, booked by the patrol on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest by fleeing and assault on law enforcement.

Ellisville police said the man fired his first shot about 6:15 p.m. Sunday as he drove west on Manchester Road, hitting Silky's Frozen Custard, at 16043 Manchester Road.

He continued heading west, police said, and a second shot hit a vehicle at Old State Road, about a block from the custard stand. About a mile west, he shot a vehicle just east of Ellisville Towne Center. Ellisville police said he drove into Wildwood and shot another vehicle, but authorities did not provide a precise location.

A trooper followed the motorcyclist in light traffic on Manchester, or Highway 100, heading toward Pacific. The trooper told dispatchers he was keeping his distance from the motorcycle as they passed Pacific High School. The motorcyclist was going 80 mph to 90 mph and running red lights, heading east on West Osage Street, police said.

At one point, he went into oncoming traffic to pass an RV, police said, heading toward Eureka. The trooper told dispatchers the motorcyclist went onto eastbound I-44 in Eureka and kept pointing the gun at the officer and westbound motorists. The officer said he didn't hear any shots fired.

The chase ended when the motorcycle went off the highway about 7 p.m. and into the grass, where he was caught.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Ellisville detectives at 636-227-7777.

