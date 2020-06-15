Police offer $100K reward for information about who shot four officers during unrest in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police are offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information about who shot four city police officers shortly after midnight on June 2. 

During a press conference on the day of the shooting, Police Chief John Hayden announced two officers were shot in the leg, one officer was shot in the foot and one officer was shot in the arm. 

The shooting happened near 16th and Olive streets, just a few blocks east of police headquarters. 

Police first announced the reward on June 2. 

Police ask anyone with information to call 314-444-5445. Anonymous tips can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477), or usin the following apps: SLMPD Mobil App, P3 Tips App. 

