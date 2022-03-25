Police offer $5K reward in fatal Robertsville shooting

Police offered a $5,000 reward Friday morning to anyone with information on who shot and killed a man in Robertsville earlier this week.

The St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers provided the reward money in connection to the death of 29-year-old Jarrett T. Obenauer of St. Clair, Missouri, the Major Case Squad (MSC) of Greater St. Louis wrote in a media release.

Police were called around 7 a.m. Wednesday to the 3900 block of Circle Drive in Robertsville, where they found Obenauer dead inside a vehicle.

As of Friday morning, the MCS said investigators have no suspects and are seeking the public’s assistance in solving this crime.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for the CrimeStoppers reward is asked to call 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) or the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 636-583-2560.