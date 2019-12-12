FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — The driver of a stolen car dragged a Fairview Heights police officer Thursday before running into a bystander and crashing into a Metro East mall building, authorities said.
The officer was on patrol at the St. Clair Square Mall when he saw a vacant car parked outside a department store with its hazard lights flashing, according to a police statement. The officer checked the license place and found the car was reported stolen Monday from St. Genevieve County.
A man later exited the mall and got into the car. The two struggled as the officer tried to apprehend him and the suspect began driving away, dragging the officer along. The car struck a bystander and crashed into the exterior of a J.C. Penny store, police said.
The man then ran into the mall where he was taken into custody. Police have not identified the man, but described him as a 20-year-old from Missouri with active warrants for auto theft in St. Louis County.
The officer was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. The bystander had minor injuries that did not need medical attention, police said.
Police said officers found a handgun in the car.