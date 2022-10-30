 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police officer hospitalized for smoke inhalation after Pagedale motel fire

PAGEDALE — A police officer was being treated for smoke inhalation Sunday morning after a fire at Robinson Motel in Pagedale.

About 20 people were evacuated from the motel about 8 a.m., according to the Pagedale Police Department. No one was injured, but one woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation. 

The other motel residents are temporarily being sheltered at Pagedale City Hall, police said.

The motel is located at 7104 Page Avenue, east of Pennsylvania Avenue.

