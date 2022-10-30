Police officer hospitalized for smoke inhalation after Pagedale motel fire

PAGEDALE — A police officer was being treated for smoke inhalation Sunday morning after a fire at Robinson Motel in Pagedale.
About 20 people were evacuated from the motel about 8 a.m., according to the Pagedale Police Department. No one was injured, but one woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
The other motel residents are temporarily being sheltered at Pagedale City Hall, police said.
The motel is located at 7104 Page Avenue, east of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Colleen Schrappen
Colleen Schrappen is a reporter at the Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today