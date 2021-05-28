Police officer injured after being shot at in south St. Louis

UPDATED at 7:55 p.m. Friday with more information.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police officer was injured Friday night after he was shot at in the city's Gravois Park neighborhood.

The officer suffered an injury near his eye, possibly from broken glass, and was taken to a hospital. He was not seriously injured, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. in the 3700 block of Nebraska Avenue when police attempted to pull over a car they say was wanted for robbery. The driver sped away, crashed the car, then got out and began firing at officers, Police Chief John Hayden said Friday in a news conference outside Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Officers returned fire but did not hit the suspect, Hayden said. The suspect was taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $5 for 5 months

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.