Police officer injured after being shot at in south St. Louis

UPDATED at 7:55 p.m. Friday with more information.
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police officer was injured Friday night after he was shot at in the city's Gravois Park neighborhood.
The officer suffered an injury near his eye, possibly from broken glass, and was taken to a hospital. He was not seriously injured, police said.
The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. in the 3700 block of Nebraska Avenue when police attempted to pull over a car they say was wanted for robbery. The driver sped away, crashed the car, then got out and began firing at officers, Police Chief John Hayden said Friday in a news conference outside Barnes-Jewish Hospital.
Officers returned fire but did not hit the suspect, Hayden said. The suspect was taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered.
Thankfully our officer was not seriously injured. Here is @ChiefJohnHayden’s briefing on what occurred.— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) May 29, 2021
The suspect was taken i to custody & his firearm was recovered. https://t.co/cwRkaUgcPN pic.twitter.com/LCBkM3vu6j
We had an officer shot at this evening in the 3700 block of Nebraska while on a car stop. The officer suffered an injury near his eye, possibly from broken glass, and transported himself to the hospital. The suspect was taken into custody. @ChiefJohnHayden will provide an update. pic.twitter.com/waVgQ30NEI— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) May 28, 2021