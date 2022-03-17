 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police officer killed, another injured in shooting at Bonne Terre motel

UPDATED with names of officers, suspect

BONNE TERRE — A man fatally shot one police officer and injured another at a Motel 6 in Bonne Terre early Thursday. The gunman was then shot and killed by officers in the shootout.

Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri Highway Patrol said officers were called to the motel for a disturbance at 12:24 a.m. Thursday. The motel is at 1017 Highway K.

The officers walked toward a motel room, and a man with a handgun came out shooting at the officers, Thompson said.

Bonne Terre Patrolman Lane Burns was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital and pronounced dead there. Burns, 31, had been with the 10-member Bonne Terre police force about five years, and had worked for the St. Francois sheriff's office and nearby municipal departments before that.

Cpl. Garrett Worley, 28, was shot in the leg and taken by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur. 

Thompson identified the suspect as James J. Emery, 21, of the St. Louis area.

Police said no one else was involved in the shooting.

Thompson said authorities are trying to collect background on Emery and find out why he was at the motel.

Check back for updates.

