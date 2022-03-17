Police officer killed, another injured in shooting at Bonne Terre motel

UPDATED with names of officers, suspect
BONNE TERRE — A man fatally shot one police officer and injured another at a Motel 6 in Bonne Terre early Thursday. The gunman was then shot and killed by officers in the shootout.
Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri Highway Patrol said officers were called to the motel for a disturbance at 12:24 a.m. Thursday. The motel is at 1017 Highway K.
The officers walked toward a motel room, and a man with a handgun came out shooting at the officers, Thompson said.
Bonne Terre Patrolman Lane Burns was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital and pronounced dead there. Burns, 31, had been with the 10-member Bonne Terre police force about five years, and had worked for the St. Francois sheriff's office and nearby municipal departments before that.
Cpl. Garrett Worley, 28, was shot in the leg and taken by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur.
- Cora Faith Walker, a top St. Louis County official and former state lawmaker, dies at 37
- Cuonzo Martin out as Missouri basketball coach
- Joe Buck reportedly leaving Fox, after nearly three decades, for ‘Monday Night Football’
- As major leaguers arrive in camp, Cardinals make first move, sign pitcher returning from Japan
- Who’s Mizzou’s next basketball coach? Reed-Francois could start with this list
- Germany to buy F-35s, upgrade Eurofighters in blow to Boeing
- Hochman: Cardinals should sign Schwarber and put down 25-30 DH homers in pen, not pencil
- Play ball! MLB forges game-changing agreement with players for full 2022 season, ends lockout immediately
- Editorial: Missouri bill to outlaw abortion in ectopic pregnancies is effectively a death sentence
- BenFred: Would Mizzou give scandal-plagued basketball coach a shot? An important question is going unanswered
- Cardinals' Flaherty heads for exam on right shoulder, misses second day of workouts
- Hochman: Cardinals could come up short at shortstop in 2022
- Altman? English? Golden? Mizzou coaching search gets started with options galore
- Cardinals notebook: Reliever Reyes has sore shoulder examined after something turns up in physical
- A sprint to the beginning: Same ‘high expectations,’ pivotal questions face Cardinals in shortened spring
Thompson identified the suspect as James J. Emery, 21, of the St. Louis area.
Police said no one else was involved in the shooting.
Thompson said authorities are trying to collect background on Emery and find out why he was at the motel.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.