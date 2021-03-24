Police officer shoots at man suspected of killing woman in Jennings

UPDATED at 10:40 p.m. Wednesday to include suspect was shot at by police and taken into custody.

JENNINGS — A police officer from Bellefontaine Neighbors fired shots at a man suspected of killing a woman in Jennings on Wednesday, authorities said.

Police responded just before 5:30 p.m. to the 2400 block of Akins Drive, where they found two women shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have not identified the woman who died.

A few minutes after the shooting, a Bellefontaine Neighbors police officer spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect's near Lewis and Clark Boulevard and St. Cyr Road, according to St. Louis County police.

When the officer tried to pull over the driver, he drove off before crashing into a tree at Chambers Road and Grosvenor Drive in Riverview. Police say he then got out of the vehicle with a gun, and a police officer fired at him several times but did not hit him.

The 20-year-old suspect, not yet identified by police, was taken into custody without further incident. Police say they found a firearm at the scene but aren't sure if the suspect had fired any shots.

The officer who shot at the man is 33 and has about 2 ½ years of law enforcement experience, police say. He was not injured.

