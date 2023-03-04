ST. LOUIS — A vehicle chase started in St. Louis and ended with an officer shooting a suspect in Jennings, police said on Saturday.

Sean Gathing, 19, of the 3600 block of Av De Paris Drive in Florissant, was charged on Saturday with assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest.

The chase started at 10:38 p.m. on Friday when city SWAT officers tried to stop a 2019 Kia Stinger driving erratically near Rosalie Street and North Kingshighway, police said. The driver fled "at a high rate of speed," and ran several red lights, police said.

The pursuit ended about four miles northwest near McLaran Avenue and Main Street in Jennings, in St. Louis County. The suspect ran, but pointed a gun at an officer, who then fired at and hit the suspect.

Police said they recovered the gun, a Keltec 5.56 caliber pistol, with the safety off, plus 38 rounds of ammunition.

The officer, 40, has been with the St. Louis department for 11 years, police said.

Police said Gathing is on probation for drug dealing, unlawfully owning a gun and resisting arrest.

St. Louis County police is handling the investigation.