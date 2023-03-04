ST. LOUIS — A vehicle chase ended with an officer shooting a suspect in the Mark Twain neighborhood, police said on Saturday.

A SWAT team started following the vehicle near Rosalie Street and North Kingshighway Boulevard. Police didn't say why they were pursuing it.

The pursuit ended about four miles northwest near McLaran Avenue and Main Street in Jennings, a city in St. Louis County. The suspect fled, pointing a gun at officers. An officer fired at the suspect, who was then caught.

The 40-year-old officer has been with the St. Louis department for 11 years. St. Louis County police is handling the investigation.

St. Louis city police did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

But 911 calls logs show a nearby domestic disturbance, reported just after 9 a.m. on Saturday in the 4700 block of Rosalie Street.