ST. LOUIS — A police officer was shot and two more were injured Friday afternoon just north of Forest Park.

The officer is stable, and a suspect was taken into custody.

Police responded just before 4:30 p.m. to the 5700 block of Kingsbury Place for a 71-year-old "delusional subject," said St. Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy.

Police "engaged" with the suspect for more than 30 minutes, Tracy said. Police eventually called for emergency medical services, a struggle ensued, and the man fired a gun that was hidden in his sweatshirt pocket.

One officer was hit in the arm and the shoulder. Two other officers injured their hands during the struggle. The suspect also suffered a hand injury.

"Thankfully this was not a lot worse, because it could have been a lot worse," Tracy said.

Monica Hampton said at the scene of the shooting that she lives next door to the suspect at Winter Garden Apartment complex, 5708 Kingsbury Place. She described the suspect as a "quiet" man.

Both Hampton and police said the man's family had tried unsuccessfully to get him to come out of his apartment earlier in the day.

Mayor Tishaura Jones released a statement Friday evening that said her office was "praying for our SLMPD officers injured this afternoon in Skinker-DeBaliviere and thankful to hear they are in stable condition."

The officer who was shot is 44 years old and has been with the department for 15 years.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Photos: St. Louis police officer shot, 2 officers injured, while responding to behavioral health call Police shooting 5 Police shooting 6 Police shooting 3 Police shooting 2 Police shooting 3 St. Louis Police shooting