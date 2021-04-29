 Skip to main content
Police officer shot during traffic stop in St. Peters, suspect in custody
Police officer shot during traffic stop in St. Peters, suspect in custody

UPDATED at 8:25 p.m. Thursday with more information. 

ST. PETERS — A suspect is in custody after a police officer was shot Thursday evening near a WalMart in St. Peters. 

The officer's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, said Melissa Doss, spokesperson for St. Peters police. 

The officer was shot just after 5:30 p.m. during a traffic stop at 3031 Mid Rivers Mall Drive. The suspect then drove away, headed south in a dark blue Chevrolet Blazer.

The suspect was taken into custody just before 7 p.m. in rural Lincoln County. The scene was on Myers Road, about a quarter-mile south of East Rock Springs Road. 

An SUV was partially in a field on the side of the road, and police were still inspecting the SUV just before 8:30 p.m. About a dozen police cars were on the scene, including multiple highway patrol vehicles. 

David Carson of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report. 

