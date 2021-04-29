 Skip to main content
Police officer shot during traffic stop in St. Peters
ST. PETERS — A police officer was shot Thursday evening near a WalMart in St. Peters, according to an alert from the Missouri Highway Patrol. 

The officer's condition was unknown Thursday evening, but highway patrol sent a "blue alert," which means the officer was either seriously injured or killed. 

Highway patrol sent an alert just before 6:30 p.m. that an officer had been shot during a traffic stop at 3031 Mid Rivers Mall Drive. The suspect then drove away, headed south in a dark blue Chevrolet Blazer with a Missouri license plate. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

