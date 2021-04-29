Police officer shot during traffic stop in St. Peters

ST. PETERS — A police officer was shot Thursday evening near a WalMart in St. Peters, according to an alert from the Missouri Highway Patrol.
The officer's condition was unknown Thursday evening, but highway patrol sent a "blue alert," which means the officer was either seriously injured or killed.
Highway patrol sent an alert just before 6:30 p.m. that an officer had been shot during a traffic stop at 3031 Mid Rivers Mall Drive. The suspect then drove away, headed south in a dark blue Chevrolet Blazer with a Missouri license plate.
April 29, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Tags
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.