Police officer shot in the leg in LaSalle Park neighborhood
breaking

Police officer shot in the leg in LaSalle Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer was shot in the leg Friday in the city's LaSalle Park neighborhood. 

The shooting happened about 8 p.m. in the 900 block of LaSalle Park Court, police say. 

The officer, a man, was taken to a hospital. He is conscious and breathing, according to a social media post from St. Louis police. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

