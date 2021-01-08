Police officer shot in the leg in LaSalle Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer was shot in the leg Friday in the city's LaSalle Park neighborhood.
The shooting happened about 8 p.m. in the 900 block of LaSalle Park Court, police say.
The officer, a man, was taken to a hospital. He is conscious and breathing, according to a social media post from St. Louis police.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Taylor Tiamoyo Harris
