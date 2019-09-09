A St. Louis County police officer and an apartment tenant suffered smoke inhalation in an early morning fire Monday in the Black Jack area.
The fire broke out about 2:15 a.m. Monday in the 4600 block of Whisper Lake Drive. Ten apartment units were affected by the fire, said Police Sgt. Benjamin Granda.
"The officer went inside the structure repeatedly to alert and assist people inside," Granda said in an email.
Granda said the officer and a tenant were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation. Granda said the officer has since been released back to full duty.
Police didn't know the condition of the tenant.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.