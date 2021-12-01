Police officer uses Taser to subdue teen at St. Louis juvenile detention center

ST. LOUIS — A police officer used a Taser Wednesday to subdue a teenage boy at a juvenile detention center that has seen several escapes in recent weeks.

The Juvenile Detention Center is at 3847 Enright Avenue in Grand Center.

St. Louis police Sgt. Charles Wall said the teen was combative and threatening staff.

An ambulance was summoned about 11:30 a.m., but it wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured or taken to a hospital for evaluation. There were conflicting accounts of the boy's age. Police said 17, a court official thought he was 15.

The facility houses about two dozen juveniles ages 17 and younger, mostly boys.

On Nov. 16, a boy accused of murder near the Gateway Arch in September escaped from the Juvenile Detention Center, along with another teenager. Both boys are still missing, said Jacob Long, chief communications officer with the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court.

Long said five juveniles in previous escapes have been captured.

Check back for updates.

