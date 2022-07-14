Police, officials remain mum on video of 'hammered drunk' Hazelwood police chief

HAZELWOOD — Police and elected officials in both Hazelwood and O'Fallon, Missouri, have remained largely silent one day after the release of body camera footage showed Hazelwood police Chief Gregg Hall failing sobriety tests during a traffic stop, then being driven home instead of arrested.
"Our official comment is it is a personnel matter and it will remain confidential," David Leezer, Hazelwood's assistant city manager, said Thursday morning.
Hazelwood Mayor Matthew Robinson did not respond to multiple requests for comment, and most of the members of Hazelwood's city council either could not be reached or declined to comment.
Hall was pulled over just before 3:30 a.m. May 28 on Missouri Highway K, just south of Missouri Highway N, in O'Fallon.
Body camera footage captured the stop, where Hall is seen failing multiple sobriety tests and was called “hammered drunk” by the officer who pulled him over.
Hall was driven home by then-O’Fallon Police Chief John Neske.
O'Fallon Mayor Bill Hennessy declined to comment on the incident, and referred the Post-Dispatch to a statement issued by the O'Fallon Police Department.
No such statement had been released as of Thursday afternoon, and O’Fallon police Sgt. Rob Kendall said the department was not commenting on the matter Thursday.
The Rev. Phillip Duvall, a longtime local activist and former St. Louis County Justice Services Advisory Board member, told the Post-Dispatch on Thursday that the body camera footage is another example of why there are demands across the country for increased police accountability and transparency.
Duvall said Hall should be suspended and an outside party should investigate the traffic stop. He noted the chief is in a position of leadership and should be setting a model for other officers, but failed to do that.
"There is a blue line of silence," he said Thursday. "And officers just don't tell on other officers. As much as I don't agree with that, that's the culture we have, and it is prevalent in our area."
When reached by phone Wednesday, Hall said he had been advised not to comment on the matter and referred the Post-Dispatch to Travis Noble Jr., a DWI lawyer based in Clayton.
Noble disputed the accuracy of the field sobriety tests and questioned the officer’s evaluation of Hall.
The Post-Dispatch reached five of Hazelwood's eight council members. Robert Aubuchon, Ward 2, Robert Smith, Ward 7, and Mary Singleton, Ward 8, declined to comment and referred questions to the city manager. William Hoops Jr., Ward 1, Lisa Matlock, Ward 5, and Warren Taylor, Ward 6, did not return a request for comment.
"I’m shocked about it myself … I’m just trying to comprehend and trying to wrap my head around it," Hazelwood Councilman Don Ryan, Ward 3, told the Post-Dispatch. "We are just getting our ducks in a row, making sure we are all on the same page."
Hazelwood Councilman Daniel Herin, Ward 4, also declined to comment but said he planned on supporting whatever the city manager decided to do.
Leslie Knight, a spokeswoman for the St. Charles County prosecutor’s office, said Hall had not been charged as of Wednesday afternoon. Online court records indicated that was still the case on Thursday.
Neske retired as O’Fallon police chief a few days after Hall’s stop. He did not return calls for comment.
Hall has been with the department for 43 years and took over as chief in 2013. He was chair of the St. Louis Area Police Chief’s Association in 2019, and he said during the traffic stop that he was set to retire in nine months.