Police, officials remain mum on video of 'hammered drunk' Hazelwood police chief

Leslie Knight, a spokeswoman for the St. Charles County prosecutor’s office, said Hall had not been charged as of Wednesday afternoon. Online court records indicated that was still the case on Thursday.

Neske retired as O’Fallon police chief a few days after Hall’s stop. He did not return calls for comment.

Hall has been with the department for 43 years and took over as chief in 2013. He was chair of the St. Louis Area Police Chief’s Association in 2019, and he said during the traffic stop that he was set to retire in nine months.