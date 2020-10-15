Police on manhunt after man killed, children injured in Jennings shooting, crash

JENNINGS — Police were conducting a manhunt around Lucas and Hunt Road in Jennings after a man was killed and two children riding in a car with him were injured in a shooting Thursday.
The three victims were traveling in a Chrysler sedan in the 8700 block of Lucas and Hunt Road just before noon when two men in a Jeep Cherokee began shooting at them.
The two vehicles then crashed, leaving the Jeep Cherokee inoperable in the roadway and the victims' Chrysler on the side of the road.
The shooters, armed with rifles, then ran north away from the wreckage. Authorities said the children who were injured were a 9-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy.
St. Louis County police arrived at the scene in response to Shotspotter gunshot detection technology and found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not yet released his name.
The two children were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said. Authorities did not specify if the children were injured in the shooting or the subsequent crash.
St. Louis County police were searching the area of the shooting for the suspects using extra officers, police dogs and a helicopter unit.
The search closed Lucas and Hunt Road in both directions, according to police.
County police asks anyone with information on the shooting to call 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.
To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, people can also contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 with tips.
