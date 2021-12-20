Police: Order dispute at Taco Bell leads to gunfire

BELLEVILLE — A 19-year-old Belleville woman is facing charges after police said she fired shots into a Taco Bell over a drive-thru order dispute.

Amy S. Gale, 19, has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with an incident at a fast-food restaurant in Belleville on Friday night, according to St. Clair County online court records.

Belleville police responded to the restaurant at 760 Carlyle Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Friday and found employees hiding in the kitchen area, according to a police department press release.

Witnesses said a female drive-thru customer was unhappy with her order and got into an argument with an employee. Police said witnesses reported that the woman pulled out a gun and fired into the restaurant through the drive-thru window, and then drove around the building, firing more shots into the restaurant.

One employee suffered minor scratches from flying glass, police said.

Based on witness accounts, a vehicle and possible suspect were identified, and a person was taken into custody from a home in the 2100 block of East Belle Avenue, police said.

Gale has a court appearance scheduled for later this week. Bail was set for her at $1 million, police said. No attorney was listed in court records for Gale.