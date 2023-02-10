ST. LOUIS — A civilian agency created to investigate complaints of police misconduct is finally set to start up — a move Mayor Tishaura O. Jones has called a vital step toward restoring trust in city cops.

The Board of Aldermen on Friday overwhelmingly approved a new oversight bill, written to neutralize police union complaints that led to a legal fight this summer.

“Whatever those reasons you were against it the first time, you should be for it now, because we’ve corrected those things,” said the bill's sponsor, Alderman Shameem Clark Hubbard.

The bill replaces the original legislation that gave subpoena powers to civilian police and jail oversight boards. The $1.3 million civilian oversight board also includes a special special unit under the direction of the Circuit Attorney’s Office to investigate police misconduct and fatal police shootings.

Jones signed the original bill into law in August, but police groups quickly filed suit.

That sent Clark Hubbard back to the drawing board. She said she worked mainly with the city counselor's office to address the issues from the union lawsuit on which the judge saw validity: The new bill allows officers to take as much as 24 hours to prepare their statement once informed that they're being investigated for misconduct, as is allowed under state law; and complaints against the officer or police department must be written.

Clark Hubbard said the oversight movement has escalated over at least a decade and is a reflection of policing in St. Louis.

“You don't get to a civilian oversight board unless there’s been an incident of uncivil action,” said Clark Hubbard. “To say that you are against this bill is to say that you’re against civilian oversight. There’s no other way to put it.”

Sgt. Donnell Walters, president of the Ethical Society of Police, said he had not yet reviewed the new bill, but if aldermen had worked out the language of the bill with the police groups and their attorneys, the suit against the city and mayor could be dropped altogether.

“There’s a strong possibility, yes, because we would all be sitting at the table. We could all ask questions. And we could get answers,” Walters said. “All we ask for is understanding and clarification, not insults and not accusations.”

The St. Louis Police Officers Association did not return requests for comment.

During Tuesday's public safety meeting that preceded Friday's vote at the full board, Aldermen Tom Oldenburg said there could have been a better effort to work with the police officers regarding the accountability agencies.

"I think going forward it’s important that we put our fist down and we try to have an honest conversation around oversight and police accountability as we move forward in this city," Oldenburg said.

Jones said the city had indeed talked to ESOP about the oversight bill, and in September accused ESOP leadership of lying that it hadn't asked for ESOP input.

Clark Hubbard said the city did not work with the police groups on the second round of legislation, in part because of their suit against the city.

The collaboration between the police groups in suing the city and mayor in August came as a surprise to many. The Ethical Society of Police, which represents many minority officers but is not technically a union, often is at odds with the St. Louis Police Officers Association, and has accused SLPOA of ignoring racism within the police department.

The unions said they filed jointly because they both represent officers in disciplinary hearings, which the bill primarily addresses.

“This is always going to be a bit confrontational,” said one of the bill's co-sponsors, Alderman Annie Rice, during the aldermanic public safety committee meeting last week. “There’s going to be a bit of a conflict here always because civilian oversight is designed for that. It’s designed for a healthy criticism. It’s designed for a healthy oversight.”

The judge's injunction came as social justice groups called for an investigation of the fatal police shootings of a 61-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy that same month and deaths of six people in one of the city's jails last year at that time in 2022.

No court date has been set for the lawsuit.

The new bill now goes to Jones for her approval.

Austin Huguelet of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.