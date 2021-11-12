Police: Person dies after being 'intentionally' hit by vehicle following fight at St. Louis bar

ST. LOUIS — A person was killed early Friday after being intentionally hit with a vehicle after a bar fight in the city's Tower Grove South neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded around 12:07 a.m. to Bomber O'Brien's Sports Bar and Grill where they found found two people had been struck by a vehicle after a fight that began inside the bar.

Police said the victims were struck by a Chevrolet Cruze. The people in the Cruze fled, but police later found it about one half-mile away in the 4800 block of Oleatha Avenue. They took three people into custody. A fourth person, a 26-year-old man, turned himself in to homicide detectives, police said.

Police are seeking charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and assault against the 26-year-old, and fourth-degree assault for the three other suspects, ranging in age from 21 to 25.

Three people were taken to the hospital. One, James Wors, 54, of Oakville, died, police said. Another suffered fractures and abrasions and a third was treated and released. Two others did not require medical attention, police said.

This story has been updated with more information.