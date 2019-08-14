ST. LOUIS — Police said Wednesday that they had someone in custody in connection with the investigation of the fatal shooting of 7-year-old Xavier Usanga on Monday.
Asked by the Post-Dispatch about an arrest in the case, police declined to provide more information, saying the investigation was continuing.
Xavier was fatally shot and an 18-year-old male standing nearby was injured in the backyard of the Usangas’ home, in the 3500 block of North 14th Street.
Xavier is at least the 10th child killed in a shooting in St. Louis this year.
Neighbors said they were afraid Tuesday, and officials complained that witnesses were not coming forward.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.