Police: Rash of gas station vehicle thefts in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a string of 17 stolen vehicles and 11 reports of valuables stolen out of cars that have occurred at gas stations since June, officials said Wednesday.

The BP, QuikTrip, Phillips 66, Amoco and Circle K gas stations where the thefts have happened are clustered in roughly the southwestern portion of the city.

During these incidents, a suspect car will pull up next to a target vehicle while the victim is at the gas pump or putting air in the tires. A passenger from the suspect vehicle will climb into the victim's unlocked car, police said, and either drive off or steal valuables.

Police said that in most cases, the keys or key fob is left inside the car, making it easy for the perpetrators to drive off with it.

Police released video of a car theft that occurred on Sept. 29 at the Amoco gas station on South Skinker Boulevard.

Investigators are encouraging residents to be vigilant for suspicious behavior, and ask anyone with information on the thefts to call 314-444-0100.

