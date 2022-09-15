Police receive false call of a shooting at Roosevelt High School

ST. LOUIS — Reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon at a south St. Louis high school were deemed unfounded and a "prank" after police and some parents rushed to the scene.

Police responded just before 1 p.m. to Roosevelt High School, 3230 Hartford Street, after someone identifying themselves as a student at the school called 911 and said several students had been injured by a person with a rifle.

Officers spoke with school security and students who told them they did not hear any gunshots, according to a preliminary incident report.

Police also searched the school and did not find evidence of a shooting or other criminal activity and cleared the scene.

"No one was ever in any danger," St. Louis Public Schools wrote on Facebook.