 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police receive false call of a shooting at Roosevelt High School

  • 0
Police: Report of shooting at Roosevelt High School does not appear 'credible'

Several St. Louis police officers exit Roosevelt High School with long guns and ballistics vests on Thursday, Sept 15, 2022, after a call was made reporting a shooting there. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS — Reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon at a south St. Louis high school were deemed unfounded and a "prank" after police and some parents rushed to the scene.

Police responded just before 1 p.m. to Roosevelt High School, 3230 Hartford Street, after someone identifying themselves as a student at the school called  911 and said several students had been injured by a person with a rifle.

Officers spoke with school security and students who told them they did not hear any gunshots, according to a preliminary incident report.

Police also searched the school and did not find evidence of a shooting or other criminal activity and cleared the scene. 

"No one was ever in any danger," St. Louis Public Schools wrote on Facebook.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News