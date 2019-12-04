ST. LOUIS— Police announced Wednesday that a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday has been reclassified from a homicide to an accidental injury.
The man who died, Reginald Gadley, 59, lived in the 5200 block of Emerson Avenue, where he was found by police on the front porch of a home.
Police said they found him at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday, and he later died at a hospital. Police initially described his injury as a puncture wound and said more investigation was needed to determine if he had been shot.