Police release identity of cyclist killed in Clayton-Tamm neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday released the name of the man killed after he collided with a box truck in the Clayton-Tamm neighborhood of St. Louis while riding an electric bicycle. 

Jason Kohner, 51, of the 1500 block of Tamm Avenue died at the scene of the crash Thursday morning.

Police said Kohner was riding an electric bicycle south on Tamm Avenue at the Manchester Avenue intersection when a box truck heading west on Manchester collided with the bike.

Kohner ended up about 130 feet from the intersection, police said. He was wearing a helmet, knee pads and gloves.

Officers said the driver of the truck, a 37-year-old man, is cooperating with the investigation. 

