 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police release name of man fatally shot at Fountains of Carondelet complex
0 comments

Police release name of man fatally shot at Fountains of Carondelet complex

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police investigate homicide scene in the 7800 block of Germania Street

Police investigate a homicide scene in the 7800 block of Germania Street in St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, near the Fountains at Carondelet apartments. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — Police have released the name of a man who was shot and killed last week outside the Fountains at Carondelet apartment complex, police said.

William Bibbs, 20, of the 7800 block of Bandero Drive, was shot in the chest and found at the apartment complex in south city around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 30, police said.

St. Louis officers were called to the 7800 block of Germania Avenue and found Bibbs, who was pronounced dead at the scene in the city's Carondelet neighborhood.

Police said shortly after the shooting that it may have been connected to an attempted robbery.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Candy Cane Lane is lit; drive along with us

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News