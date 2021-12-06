Police release name of man fatally shot at Fountains of Carondelet complex

ST. LOUIS — Police have released the name of a man who was shot and killed last week outside the Fountains at Carondelet apartment complex, police said.

William Bibbs, 20, of the 7800 block of Bandero Drive, was shot in the chest and found at the apartment complex in south city around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 30, police said.

St. Louis officers were called to the 7800 block of Germania Avenue and found Bibbs, who was pronounced dead at the scene in the city's Carondelet neighborhood.

Police said shortly after the shooting that it may have been connected to an attempted robbery.