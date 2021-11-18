Police release name of man killed in East St. Louis that wounded 3

Originally published at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday. Updated at 9:50 a.m. Thursday with the name of the man killed.

EAST ST. LOUIS — A 25-year-old man was killed and three others were wounded just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 8300 block of State Street, Illinois State Police said.

Cornelius Eiland, 25, of East St. Louis, died at the scene shortly after 6 p.m., said St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Two others also were taken to area hospitals, but police had no further information on their condition.

A large police presence remained near 83rd and State streets, the site of a Mobil gas mart, more than two hours after the late afternoon shooting.

No further details were available.