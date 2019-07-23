ST. LOUIS — Police have identified the victim in Wednesday's fatal crash in the city's West End neighborhood.
The victim, 18-year-old Dangelo Baker, died after crashing his car while attempting to flee from a gunman in the 5900 block of Julian Avenue, near Hodiamont Avenue.
Following the crash, Baker's car was engulfed in flames, but a 16-year-old girl was able to get away uninjured, police say.
No other information about the incident has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.